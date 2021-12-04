OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty confronts Abhijit Bhichukale, uses the word Ch***** for the latter

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15's latest episode started with a task and soon turned into a battleground. After Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty was seen bursting at co-contestant Abhijeet Bhichukale with awful remarks and slang. During the task, Shamita, who was already annoyed with the housemates, removed all her frustration on Abhijeet.

As the third round of the task came to an end, Abhijeet made a comment, "Abhi main chahe titliyaan ho, kutiyaan ho, kuch bhi ho main unke pankh chaatunga". For the task, Bigg Boss had installed a fake big spider (makdee) in the jungle area, Abhijeet gave it's reference and he meant that now he will cut the wings and it doesn't matter if it is a butterfly, bitch, or anything.

Shamita got offended and thought that Abhijeet abused her. She came towards him and asked, "Who are you calling a bitch". Abhijeet continued to justify that he was talking about the spider prop. But Shamita did not believe him and she got furious. Shamita told, "Abe Ch******. Tu next time bolega na, tereko padegi mere se."

Abhijeet continued telling her that he did not abuse her and not to do things for the camera. He even told her she is Shilpa Shetty's sister and she should not behave in this manner. Shamita got furious listening to this and said, "F*** the Sh**, I am Shamita Shetty." Abhijeet kept asking Shamita to not abuse him, but the latter continued.

Devoleena came out in Abhijeet’s support and stated that why is Shamita taking on her when Abhijeet did not take anyone's name. She also shared with Rashmi Desai that a few minutes ago, during their verbal fight, Shamita abused her and asked, "Is your brain in your a**." Rashmi was asked and called out Shamita Shetty for the same.

