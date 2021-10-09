OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh have this to say about Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance

Amidst all the arguments, romance has also begun to bloom in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are growing fond of each other. Their fellow housemates are discussing this.

Shamita Shetty asked Vishal Kotian whether falling in love in a week is possible. Even Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh discuss them. Simba says that Miesha's whose life revolves around boys.

Simba tells Akasa, “Miesha is my friend. But I don't understand a few things. The reality show I was a part of thereafter meeting a few girls I started to believe that a few girls are a certain type. I started believing that girls are made like this. There were genuine girls also. They would always think about boys. They had no passion, focus in their life. I started to believe that girls' lives only revolve around boys. Miesha Iyer is from the same category, her life only revolves around boys.”

Akasa adds, “She is my friend too but there are some things which I am not understanding. I don't understand this. I genuinely hope both of them are genuine. Initially, I thought they are having fun together and it's fine, but Ieshaan is very sweet and smart.”

Then, the actor says that Ieshaan is a good person, but he doesn't understand that girls from reality shows are bold and all about giving content.

Credits: SpotboyE