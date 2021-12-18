OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty ''jhoothi'; Shamita gets angry!

MUMBAI: A fight broke out between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash over Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale's topic on Bigg Boss 15. As per Bigg Boss, each contestant had to choose a contestant they wanted to send to jail and why. Shamita Shetty picked Tejasswi's name and reasoned that she tried to put her in a bad light by twisting what she said and is playing a dirty game.

According to Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty talked to Devoleena about how she and Pratik enjoyed time on the bed. Shamita immediately clarified that her intent was different stating their comfort zone with each other and that they were playing around and fell on the bed, that’s it and further states that Tejasswi is trying to put her in a bad light by interpreting it as per her convenience. She also said that Tejasswi contradicts her own statements. Tejasswi called Shamita "jhoothi," which infuriated her and she screamed out of anger, "You are the most dishonest person here."

According to Nishant Bhat, Devoleena was provoked by Tejasswi after which she fought with him. During his fight with Devoleena, Tejasswi continued to say many things that provoked her. According to Nishant, Tejasswi told everyone to calm Afsana Khan when she became aggressive, but Tejasswi is not following her own stance and is instigating Devoleena.

Shamita agrees and tells Tejasswi that this is what she was trying to say. Shamita questions Tejasswi for telling her earlier, "Why do you think Bichukale did not tell me 'pair ki jooti' and told you because you allowed him to and responded to his talks. Why didn't he tell me? Because I have maintained my distance."

Shamita said that here Tejasswi indirectly meant that she asked for it. Tejasswi said that calling somebody 'pair ki jooti' and asking for a kiss are two different things. Shamita stayed firm on the stance that you don't look at the degree of the incident when it's about a woman's integrity. That what Abhijit did was absolutely wrong and much worse than calling someone a name but he should have always been discouraged.

Pratik Sehajpal agreed with Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra also spoke in favor of Tejasswi and tried to make Shamita understand that demanding a kiss makes you feel "uncomfortable" and saying "pair ki jooti" is disrespectful - both are different things. To which Shamita said that obviously, it is different but disrespect was always there and that they should have stopped him long ago.

The fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty continues and the episode comes to an end.

