OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Ankit, Shiv And MC Stan call Shalin Ghamandi, Nimrit and Priyanka lash out at each other in a New Twisted Task by Salman

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: AMAZING! Fans express their appreciation for Archana Gautam’s entertaining persona

This year also started the tradition of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, in which Salman enters the house on Fridays and engages in fun activities and tasks with the contestants. It is also the day Salman exposes the contestants for everything they have done in the past week.

This week is particularly filled with a lot of drama with massive fights and fans have been waiting for Salman’s take on the drama this week.

In a new twist, Salman Khan took over the Bigg Boss house for the day and had the most twisted tasks for the contestant. He made the contestants drink different personality juices and the contestants had to give each other titles and the juices.

The game was a little fun and had a lot of drama, the tensions are definitely high.

Shalin was called Ghamandi by the majority of people but especially Shiv, Ankit, and MC Stan.

Priyanka and Nimrit called each other out and gave each other the Palty pyaaz tag and the kadvi zubaan tag.

But the biggest shock was when Gautam called Shalin boring and Shalin took his revenge by calling Saundarya and he gave her the Paltu pyaaz tag.

Salman himself was shocked by Shalin’s decision and wondered why Shalin had suddenly changed his choice.

This episode will definitely bring a lot of changes in the housemate's equations.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: AMAZING! Fans express their appreciation for Archana Gautam’s entertaining persona



