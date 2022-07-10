OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan and Sumbul’s fans are NOT OKAY with Sumbul’s link up rumors with Shalin Bhanot! See Their Reactions here!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wins the captaincy task and regains her post as captain

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

While its the return of one of the biggest reality shows, it brings a lot of drama as well.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most popular actresses on television and her chemistry with former co-star Fahmaan Khan from the show Imlie is well known to the fans and really loved by fans and they also call them SuMaan with adoration.

Sumbul recently entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant and it looks like Sumbul’s friendship with another contestant Shalin Bhanot is not going down well with Fahmaan and Sumbul’s fans.

Shalina and Sumbul’s closeness has been questioned by other contestants as well, but fans have their own way of responding and we have some reactions complied here for you:

Dekh lo "#SumbulTouqeer's or #SuMaan's haters" and especially those who are shipping our sum with someone else

He is the only one whom she will call first whenever she need someone



WE ARE WITH YOU SUMBUL pic.twitter.com/I6Sn3aRNEm — Shivani (@Shivani03714420) October 6, 2022



Well, no matter what, fans are really enjoying watching Sumbul on the show.

The show has definitely started on a very high note and looks like there will be a lot of twists ahead.

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive!BB 16: “I had not told anyone apart from my parents “,Bigg Boss Contestant Manya Singh on her entry in the show!