OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Fans call Nimrit Ahluwalia obsessed with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and her equation with Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

While it's the return of one of the biggest reality shows, it brings a lot of drama as well.

It’s the classic battle of the bahu’s. Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia who was the first contestant in the house has had her share of drama and fights in the house. While Nimrit has found a bunch of friends in the house, she had definitely found a nemesis in Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary .

The two have had cold vibes towards each other since the beginning and it looks like that is just growing rifts between them.

But, it is Nimrit’s interest in Priyanka and Ankit’s equation that has made fans very curious. Nimrit herself asked Ankit about his relationship status with Priyanka to which he said that they are just really good friends.

Nimrit has been spotted talking about Priyanka sometimes and how controlling she is over Ankit and it looks like fans are really done with that narrative.

