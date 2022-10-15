OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Fans take Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's side and bash Saundary for her 'disgusting' comments

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks down as Soundarya Sharma passes personal remarks on her; says, “Ankit’s mother will strangle herself if Priyanka gets married to him"

This year also started the tradition of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, in which Salman enters the house on Fridays and engages in fun activities and tasks with the contestants. It is also the day Salman exposes the contestants for everything they have done in the past week.

In a new twist, Salman Khan took over the Bigg Boss house for the day and had the most twisted tasks for the contestant.

Priyanka was in for the surprise of her life when she found out about Saundarya's comments about Ankit’s mother and their equation.

Priyanka broke down crying and had a very big verbal spat with Saundarya.

Saundarya kept defending herself and even made some rude comments in the meanwhile but Priyanka and Ankit both were incredibly upset. Priyanka kept crying and the fight became too massive. The housemates had to intervene.

The fans were quick to take Priyanka’s side and bashed Saundarya absolutely. Fans took to Twitter to show their disappointment over Saundarya’s remark, checkout the tweets here:-

The mentality people like Saundarya have is SICK & I can't imagine what #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is goin' through. The fact that person is trying to justify it instead of admitting the mistake is even more crazy ! Loved how #AnkitGupta stood by her.

#PriyAnkit | #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/obPqUnE944 — Ishaan (@Ishaan_04) October 14, 2022

Priyanka's Outburst was completely justified; nobody will ever sit quiet after hearing such a disgusting statement and an indirect comment on the kind of person you are, that too involving the parents of somebody you love#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 — RAHUL (@JaYaarYahanSe) October 14, 2022



This week is particularly filled with a lot of drama with massive fights and fans have been waiting for Salman’s take on the drama this week.



This episode is definitely going to change the equations in the house!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: AMAZING! Fans express their appreciation for Archana Gautam’s entertaining persona