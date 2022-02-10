OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television. The show has had 15 successful seasons, with the mega-star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

Sajid Khan entered the show as a contestant and shocked the people. When asked about the reason, he said that he had no work for over 4 years and that he wanted to become a better person.

Salman Khan, who has been friends with Sajid and his sister Ace director and choreographer Farah Khan, also shared some childhood memories about them.

While there was no mention of the alleged allegations that were made against Sajid Khan.

He did receive a message from someone special, and it was none other than Shehnaaz Gill. She wished him all the luck and told him that she would be supporting him throughout.

While Sajid’s entry into the show will definitely be interesting. Another interesting thing that happened was, in a promo for the first day in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants are dancing to the wake-up song.

Bigg Boss announces that this would be the last wake-up song of the season and that he was breaking a 15-year-old tradition. And he also made the contestants chant the Bigg Boss anthem.

The show has definitely started on a very high note and it looks like there will be a lot of twists ahead.

