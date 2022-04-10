OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh questions Sumbul Touqeer over friendship with Shalin Bhanot, calls them wannabe 'SidNaaz'?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its special ration rack. The entire house already fought over the ration.

And it looks like the fighting paws are out already! The equations in the show are really tricky and it has only been 3 days. Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh has already gotten into two fights and her last blowout with Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer seems to have upset her a lot.

Manya was seen talking to Archana Gautam about the two. Manya thinks that Sumbul who has a very large fan base should start playing the game and not just hide behind people. She also said that all she has seen Shalin and Sumbul do is hang out together.

Manya also passed a quite snappy comment saying that everyone is trying to copy and become the next SidNaaz but that is failing because what SidNaaz had was so pure!

These comments have not gone down well with Sumbul’s fans really.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

