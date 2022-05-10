OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Is MC Stan walking out in the First Week? Find out here

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are seen having some disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its special ration rack. The whole house already fought over the ration.

The situation is getting a little difficult for some contestants. A few contestants who have been awfully silent include Ankit Gupta, Gori Nagori, and MC Stan. MC Stan has not really been enjoying the show, at least that's what it looks like!

And he usually is very silent on the show and other contestants have advised him to be more engaging. In one such conversation with Sreejita and Archana Gautam, when Archana told him that he should cherish the moment and make use of the opportunity. That is when he replied that he already has what he needed and Sreejita told him to talk to Bigg Boss and asked him if he had made his mind about giving up. And that is when the episode ended.

Whether or not MC Stan has walked out is still unclear but his fans are waiting to find out.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

