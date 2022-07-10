OMG! Bigg Boss 16: New Twists! Nimrit Struggles for Captaincy, Giri Nagori Saves This Person From Elimination

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twists and turns already. First, he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just had to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where the ration and grocery that were supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its own unique ration rack. The whole house had already fought over the ration.

With a new day, comes a new twist. Bigg Boss called up Nimrit Kaur, who is currently the captain of the house, and fired her from the duty of the captain. But, he had another twist up his sleeve. He gave Nimrit a chance to win her captaincy back, and he also gave the other contestants a chance to grab the captaincy, and Shalin ran out and became a challenger for the captaincy seat. But, Nimrit Kaur won the captaincy round by finishing the task first.

Another twist that Bigg Boss brought up was when he gave the nominated contestants a chance to win immunity and save themselves from elimination. Gori Nagori, who was nominated, was given a special power from Bigg Boss, and then she had to perform. If the other nominated contestants joined her, she would get a special power. Gori won the task, and she decided to save herself, leaving most of the contestants shocked.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

