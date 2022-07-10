OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Salman invites THESE contestants for a special dinner on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, and exposes their truth

Bigg Boss is coming up with new twists and turns. The new season has also brought up new changes and Salman Khan who usually meets the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar visited the contestants for the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestants have begun to fight and create content in the house.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its unique ration rack. The whole house already fought over the ration.

The new season has also brought up new changes and Salman Khan who usually meets the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar visited the contestants for the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar. 

He entered the show with a surprise for Abdu Rozik. He gave Abdu the small dumbbells that he had been waiting for.

Salman also brought in the first task of the weekend episode, he told the contestants that he will take only 10 people in for a special dinner, but the twist here was that Salman would only invite one contestant and then they would go on to invite the other one and then that chain would follow. The contestants who were invited to the dinner were Abdu, Nimrit, Sajid, Shalin, Sumbul, Tina, Gautam, Shiv, MC Stan and Saundarya.

Abdu Rozik was the first contestant to get invited. The dinner started with a lot of tension when Salman rigorously questioned the contestants. When he asked MC stan who he thought looked fake, Stan took the names of Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. This did not go down well with the contestants who objected to it right in front of Salman.

Salman also advised the contestants to play vigilantly. He told Sumbul that she is not being taken for granted and should play on the front foot now. 

The Dinner was eventful for sure and the episode did bring a lot of new equations to the front.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

