OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Shalin and Tina backstab Sumbul; Housemates Nominate her for THIS punishment!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

The show which has had a lot of controversy in the long run is maybe called the house of mayhem for a reason.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot are the nominated contestants for this week

In its third week, the show has already seen a lot of changes and a lot of drama. The game turned violent pretty quickly. Ankit in order to support Priyanka rushed and in. Gori fell terribly but because it was during the task and there was no intention. Gori let it go.

But it looks like this week is just full of violent fights, a massive fight broke out while making lunch. What started as a verbal spat between Manya, Gori, and Archana and quickly turned into a brawl.

But another twist came in, when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name two contestants who according to them made no contribution to the house and were invisible.

The housemates nominated Sumbul and Manya along with Sajid but the two girls got the most amount of votes.

What was shocking is that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta who are close friends of Sumbul in the show nominated her and Sumbul was shocked. The three share a very rocky equation.

Even Nimrit who is friendly with Sumbul nominated her. As a part of the punishment given by Bigg Boss, Sumbul and Manya had to wear a mask hiding their entire face.

Sumbul was visibly upset after the task and even though Tina tried talking to her, Sumbul was very cold towards her and Shalin.

Bigg Boss is getting more and more interesting but we still have to wait and watch how what new twists does Bigg Boss bring!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss FIRES Gautam Vig from Captaincy; Lashes Out at him