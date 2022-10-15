OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul breaks down over the Shalin-Tina drama; Salman Khan disappointed

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

Sumbul’s father surprised the actress on the show but this was not a happy surprise rather he came to the show with warnings. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan told Sumbul to become more independent and bashed Shalin Bhanot.

While Touqeer Khan lashed out at Shalin and Tina, he praised Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam for trying to be there for Sumbul and advising her when necessary.

But it looks like the advice Sumbul’s father gave made fireworks in the house. Shalin and Tina were perpetually shocked and couldn't understand why Sumbul’s father called them out.

Sumbul tried justifying her father's remarks to Shalin and Tina and broke down terribly.

Salman Khan was initially disappointed but very calmly consoled her and gave her advice. Sumbul even told Salman that she is very confused and doesn’t want to hurt her father.

Salman advised her to be strong and that none of this is for content but rather for her well-being. Fans are really divided over Sumbul’s father’s visit.

It will be interesting to see what happens next to the equation of Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina.

