OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and even despite Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

Televisions popular actor Tina Dutta who rose to fame with the show Uttaran with Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu has been in the news for a little while. With every new season of Bigg Boss it was rumored that Tina Dutta would be participating but she never did.

Finally, Tina has entered the show but she did not enter the show alone. Her former Uttaran co-star Sreejita De aslo entered with her.

And both of them acted very cordial on the stage but when they went inside the house, Salman showed a clip to the audience where Sreejita De said that Tina and her were not friends anymore and they had a rocky relationship.

It will be interesting to see what their relationship would be like on the show and what secrets will get revealed.

