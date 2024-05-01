OMG! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar's father requests Salman Khan to take him back in the show, take a look

After Abhishek Kumar was evicted by Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17, his father has issued a statement on social media requesting Salman Khan to give him another chance on the show. In a video, Abhishek’s father said that everyone is on the show to win and they all provoke each other, but the way Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya provoked his son was too much.
Abhishek

MUMBAI: After Abhishek Kumar was evicted by Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17, his father has issued a statement on social media requesting Salman Khan to give him another chance on the show. 

In a video shared on social media, Abhishek’s father said that everyone is on the show to win and they all provoke each other, but the way Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya provoked his son was too much.

“The way Isha and Samarth have been provoking Abhishek, no one else did it that way. They mocked his mental health issues and spoke about his father,” he said and declared that this was “not right.” Abhishek, who slapped his co-contestant Samarth on the show, was described as “emotional” by his father. 

He requested Salman to allow his son to re-enter the show. “Salman, you have a big heart. You have helped so many people, please forgive my son. Please let him inside Bigg Boss again,” he said.

A few days ago, a heated argument ensued between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth. The fight ended with Abhishek slapping Samarth, which left the other contestants quite shocked. 

When Bigg Boss gave the power to eliminate someone from the house to captain Ankita, she chose to evict Abhishek. However, this decision has not gone down well with his fans.

Previously, Isha’s mother took to her social media and threatened Abhishek with legal action. Her mother shared that Abhishek speaks ill about her daughter. She even said that if Abhishek felt that he was traumatised by Isha’s presence, then he should not have come on the show. 

“There can be legal action against him, but we are quiet because of our daughter Isha. Shame on you for dragging Isha in between all of this,” she wrote.

In the past seasons, Bigg Boss has often declared that physical violence would not be tolerated on the show.

