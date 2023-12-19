OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi made shocking revelations about him cheating on her with ‘many girls’; Says ‘It is a shame that these things…’

MUMBAI: Unexpectedly, Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, has revealed some stunning information about the stand-up comedian, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Nazila acknowledged Ayesha Khan's allegations in a live Instagram video that she posted on Monday night. Recent wild card contestant Ayesha said that Munawar was double-dating her when she entered the Bigg Boss house.

In response to Ayesha's claims, Nazila claimed that she was unaware of her relationship with Munawar. Nazila stated that a "lot of other girls" were also involved and went on to clarify that she is no longer associated with the stand-up comedian.

Nazila said, “I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about.”

She added, “If Ayesha was the only person involved in this I would consider forgiving but she isn’t. I wish people knew what went down off-camera, clearly they don’t and I want people to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar.”

Nazila also revealed during the live session that she no longer wanted to speak about Munawar Faruqui and broke her relationship with him. She mentioned, “I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once. This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation.”

She further added, “It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on Twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all.”

Credit- News 18