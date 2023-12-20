OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s Lock Upp bestie Anjali Arora in splits as he bursts into tears in the show; Details inside!

MUMBAI: The complicated details of Munawar Faruqui's love life are captivating Bigg Boss 17 fans. Model Ayesha Khan appeared on the show thanks to the makers, who seem to be eager to "expose" him. She disclosed that when Munawar Faruqui wasn't quite over Nazila Sitaishi, he was seeing Ayesha Khan. It appears that throughout his time with Ayesha Khan, he was somewhat involved with Nazila.

According to her, he has been seeing other women simultaneously. Later, Nazila claimed to have been fooled by him multiple times when she came online. She said that his admirers were trolling and targeted her. People were startled to learn that he had dated her when she was only 17 years old.

Anjali Arora, his Lock Upp best friend, posted a laughing emoji on the video. Internet users have also found it funny. Even though she had a boyfriend outside, the two got quite close in Lock Upp. Anjali Arora appears to have felt duped when Munawar Faruqui later came out in the open with Nazila Sitaishi. Some believe that his personal life was pulled into the scenes so Ankita Lokhande would have a better chance of taking home the trophy.

Some swiftly brought her up to date on the fact that Munawar called her "disgusting" when her video went viral and Azma Fallah made fun of it. Although the stand-up comedian is well-known for his skills, some have referred to him as a sympathy player. Salman Khan even prevented him from doing so on the show.

Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, also revealed some shocking revelations about him on Monday. She claimed that she was unaware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar when she went live on Instagram. Nazila claimed that a "lot of other girls" were also involved and went on to clarify that she is no longer connected to the stand-up comedian.

Credit- Free Press Journal