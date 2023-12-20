OMG! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande reveals she waited for Sushant Singh Rajput to come back to her after they broke up, Netizens express anguish

Initially viewers sympatized with Ankita when she spoke about SSR but now they are getting annoyed with her as she keeps dragging his name at every opportunity she finds.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 19:12
Ankita

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Ankita Lokhande has been a popular contestant on the show where she has spoken about her ex- the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Initially viewers sympatized with Ankita when she spoke about SSR but now they are getting annoyed with her as she keeps dragging his name at every opportunity she finds. Recently, Munawar was having a hard time dealing with his ex Ayesha Khan who came in as a wild card contestant. Ankita spoke about her own experience.

Ankita said, “I had hopes of Sushant returning back as our relationship was of 7 years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn’t tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over.’

This has not gone down well with netizens, read some of their comments;

The Bigg Boss 17 house this time is divided into Dil, Dimag and Dum Sections where there are contestants staying in each house. Recently KhaanZaadi got eliminated. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 19:12

