OMG! Bigg Boss 17’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account suspended, she reveals why

It Seems the show’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account was hacked and she revealed the reason in the video
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 21:09
Khanzaadi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. The show is now at its conclusion.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

It Seems the show’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account was hacked and she revealed the reason in the video, check it out;

Seems like she and her team are investigating who has done this and are trying to fix the problem. Khaanzaadi was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back. Sadly she was evicted and viewers did miss her.

Well, Khaanzaadi’s Instagram has been restored and her fans can now heave a sign of relief!

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

Who do you want to see as the Bigg Boss 17 winner? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 21:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Blessings! Here’s what Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra got from their family as lucky charm
Neil Bhatt
Bigg Boss 17: Woah! Neil Bhatt gives 3 reasons to SLAP Ankita Lokhande
Anupama
The audience's wish has been granted as Anupama and Anuj finally encounter each other in America in The Star Plus Show Anupama! Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupama Shares With Us Insights About The Same!
Abdu Rozik
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik does a special dance with Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Live Voting to take place a few minutes before the winner would be announced
Finalists
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Must Read! Finalists reveal who they will NEVER party with once out of the house