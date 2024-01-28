OMG! Bigg Boss 17’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account suspended, she reveals why

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. The show is now at its conclusion.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

It Seems the show’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account was hacked and she revealed the reason in the video, check it out;

Seems like she and her team are investigating who has done this and are trying to fix the problem. Khaanzaadi was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back. Sadly she was evicted and viewers did miss her.

Well, Khaanzaadi’s Instagram has been restored and her fans can now heave a sign of relief!

