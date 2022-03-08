OMG! Bigg Boss 7 fame Gauhar Khan’s demand per Instagram post will leave your jaw dropped

Gauhar Khan who made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh won the Bigg Boss 7 crown and has worked in several films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Tandav, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

MUMBAI : Gauahar Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Television Industry. While the actress is also famous for her contribution to several Bollywood movies, she is also quite popular on Instagram. 

Having a massive fan following of 7.9 million followers, she is often approached by brands to promote their products. But recently to everyone’s shock, the Bigg Boss 7 winner has charged a whopping amount for each Instagram post that will leave you surprised.

Reportedly, Gauahar Khan charges INR 2 Lakh to 4 Lakh per promotional post on the social media platform. While this can be considered to be a huge sum for many, it is justifiable as the actress is one of the most influencing personalities on social media.

Gauahar Khan is one of those actors who love to be active on social media, sharing their daily experiences with their fans only. The actress shares moments of her glamorous life and fans are all in to support her and love her for that.

Gauahar rose to popularity when she entered the Bigg Boss season 7 and she went on to become the winner of the show. On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the movie, 14 Phere which was directed by Devanshu Kumar.

Credit: Koimoi

Television Gauhar Khan Bigg Boss 7 Begum Jaan Ishaqzaade tandav Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya Rocket Singh
Latest Video