OMG! Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary arrested for THIS reason, Read detailed story

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested on Monday by the Haryana Police in connection with alleged offensive remarks against scheduled castes on a social media platform. It was later reported that she was released on interim bail.

Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary in a statement to ANI said, "My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform)."

Prince Narula’s wife Yuvika Chaudhary had always been in the limelight for her controversial statements. Earlier this year, in the month of May, Yuvika was booked by the Haryana Police following a complaint by a Dalit rights activist.

Police registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to an official.

The actress had uttered a casteist slur in a video, which was filmed by her husband Prince Narula. She allegedly used the casteist slur in this clipping, which went viral on social media in no time and she was based on people. Yuvika had later issued an apology on her Insta account for her comments.

