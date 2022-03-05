OMG! Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan suffers injuries during wrestling practice

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery after a mishap during her wrestling practice. She was quoted saying, "While I was practicing wrestling here, for my next match I accidentally got a punch on my face, and my teeth got hurt and fell out. And I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate dental surgery. By God's grace, I'm recovering now."

Also Read: Disgusting! Times when Hina Khan demeaned Gauhar Khan on the basis of popularity, scroll down to know more

Speaking about her marriage plans, the BB fame asserted, "My family is keen on getting me married and also I'm getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I'm not getting married anytime soon.”

“My fans are wondering if I'm here for my marriage and I'm shocked reading the rumours. I'm already in pain, No girl will enjoy turning bride with a toothache. I'm excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here," she added.

Also Read: Finally! Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan dismisses rumours of getting secretly engaged in Dubai

Earlier it was rumoured that Arshi is getting engaged in Dubai. However, the actress reveals that she is on holiday.

She said, "I was back-to-back shooting for my films, web shows and music. For years I wasn't out for holidays so I made plans to visit Dubai in the holy month of Ramadan.”

The actress who gained popularity after participating in Bigg Boss and later acted in popular television shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others, says that Dubai is best for a small break from work.

Credit: ETimes