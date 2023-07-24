OMG! Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumors with her latest post, netizens say, “congrats!”

MUMBAI :Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Rubina has now fuelled pregnancy rumors with her latest post. She has shared a beautiful photoshoot in a black spaghetti dress and one in a multicolored gown. What Netizens noticed was a slight baby bump in the video.  One user wrote, “Is she pregnant??” another wrote, “Hey are you pregnant?” another wrote, “Little appu or Rubi coming soon” another commented, “Congrats on your pregnancy! We're so happy!!!!!!!”

Speaking of starting a family, Rubina had earlier told a news portal, “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work.”

