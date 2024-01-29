OMG! THIS Bigg Boss OTT contestant mocks Salman Khan’s bias towards the name Abhishek as Abhishek Kumar loses to Munawar Faruqui

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Recently the show concluded with Munawar Faruqui picking up the trophy.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 13:05
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Recently the show concluded with Munawar Faruqui picking up the trophy.

Also Read- Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

Now, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Abhishek Malhan has mocked Bigg Boss 17 content Abhishek Kumar losing. He tweeted “Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi  BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte.”

Check out his tweet  and comments here;

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Abhishek Malhan Abhishek Bachchan Abishek Kumar Bigg Boss OTT bigg boss 17 Salman Khan Manisha Rani Isha Malviya TV news TellyChakkar
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

