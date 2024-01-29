OMG! THIS Bigg Boss OTT contestant mocks Salman Khan’s bias towards the name Abhishek as Abhishek Kumar loses to Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. Recently the show concluded with Munawar Faruqui picking up the trophy.

Now, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Abhishek Malhan has mocked Bigg Boss 17 content Abhishek Kumar losing. He tweeted “Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte.”

Check out his tweet and comments here;

Salman bhai k age ABHISHEK name ka banda to ni jeetsktaaa kabhi



BB 18 m Ayushman name leke enter krte — Abhishek Malhan (@AbhishekMalhan4) January 28, 2024

