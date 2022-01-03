OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed Shocks everyone with her ‘Poo-bani-Parvati' Avatar as She Poses in Ethnic wear!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been exposed to a lot of fame post her participation in Bigg Boss OTT.

Though she did not make it through for the most part of the show and had an early eviction, she has managed to remain in the news for her eccentric fashion choices. Time and again she has been trolled for various reasons, her outfits are one of the major reasons.

Urfi Javed's sense of style is known for being distinctive. The way she dresses never fails to astonish her admirers. With the new year, Urfi Javed appears to have changed her mind. In stark contrast to her previous viral appearances, the actor posed in a simple Punjabi suit recently.

In the most recent viral video, Urfi can be seen wearing a floral suit with a red dupatta. She wore no accessories and didn't wear much make-up. Netizens are baffled by Urfi's dress, which is so simple that they can hardly speak.

Take a look at the video ;

One of the fans wrote, “ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi (We cannot recognize her).” “Aree finally bhen n kuch toh pura kapda pehnaa (Finally, sister wore something which is not revealing)” added another.

Urfi Javed recently opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. As she wrote in a social media post, "I have felt that the only way out of this mess is to end my life a few times in my life.". It was a mess. I felt like a loser who didn't deserve to live because of a failed career, failed relationships, and no money. Although I still don't have a lot of money, a successful career, and I'm single, I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is that I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way.”

Well, we wish for Urfi to retain that hope and luck for 2022.

Credits: DNA

