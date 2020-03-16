OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has been inviting a lot of trolls on social media platforms for her weird dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements. A few of the pictures she posted on her Instagram have been getting harsh comments from users.

Now, in a recent interview, Urfi has shared a shocking incident from the past. She has revealed about being slut-shamed as her photo got leaked on an adult site.

It was in an interview with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao that Urfi made this revelation. She narrated that once she had uploaded a picture wearing an off-shoulder top and someone uploaded it on p*rn site. She mentioned that she was shamed by not just society but even by family. All this at the age of 15.

Urfi said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site."

Recently the actress took to her social media platform where she posted a video wearing a white saree as Alia Bhatt wore in her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is the only time where the users on the social media platform saw Urfi Javed wearing the fully covered dress. In the video, Urfi Javed was seen wearing a beautiful white saree and doing Alia Bhatt’s trademark Namaste style from the film. Dholida song was played in the background.

