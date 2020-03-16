OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!

The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been inviting a lot of trolls on social media platforms for her weird dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements. A few of the pictures she posted on her Instagram have been getting harsh comments from users.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:22
urfi

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.

(Also Read: Really! When Urfi Javed ignored Alia Bhatt’s compliments, Scroll down the full story)

The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress has been inviting a lot of trolls on social media platforms for her weird dressing style.  She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements. A few of the pictures she posted on her Instagram have been getting harsh comments from users.

Now, in a recent interview, Urfi has shared a shocking incident from the past. She has revealed about being slut-shamed as her photo got leaked on an adult site.

It was in an interview with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao that Urfi made this revelation. She narrated that once she had uploaded a picture wearing an off-shoulder top and someone uploaded it on p*rn site. She mentioned that she was shamed by not just society but even by family. All this at the age of 15.

Urfi said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site."

Recently the actress took to her social media platform where she posted a video wearing a white saree as Alia Bhatt wore in her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is the only time where the users on the social media platform saw Urfi Javed wearing the fully covered dress. In the video, Urfi Javed was seen wearing a beautiful white saree and doing Alia Bhatt’s trademark Namaste style from the film. Dholida song was played in the background.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed SLAMS media for SLUT SHAMING her; questions, “Why you writing articles about my undergarments?”)

CREDIT: Bollywood Life
 

Urfi Javed Bigg Boss OTT social media bold statements harsh comments Instagram shocking incident RJ Anmol Amrita Rao shamed off-shoulder top facebook Gangubai Kathiawadi white saree Dholida TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
MUMBAI: Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have...
CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, took to social media and shared a reactionary...
INTERESTING! Before Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, have a look at actors whom TMKOC's Disha Vakani ROMANCED on-screen
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens. It is not...
Imlie: EXPLOSIVE! Aryan slaps Uday for trying to ruin his sister Arpita’s future
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
OMG: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed reveals about her pictures getting LEAKED on a P*RN SITE!
MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style.(Also Read:...
MUST WATCH: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee takes her baby to her HOMETOWN; shares a glimpse of her daughter Sana’s FIRST FLIGHT!
MUMBAI: Pregnancy is a unique period in life. In addition, there is a growing trend of maternity and baby shoots that...
Recent Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Latest Video