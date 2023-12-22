OMG! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav and his friend gets into a heated fight with the media; read on to know more

MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

The actor was seen in brief segment on the reality show “ Temptation Island” where he hosted a short portion.

Now the winner is again making headlines as there is a video of Elvish and his friend getting into a fight with the media during his stay in Jammu.

The media wanted to click Elvish’s photo and his friend caught the media person by their collar and was almost beaten up.

The incident happened in Jammu where the media person also questions Elvish’s friend Ragav to what behavior is this and what are they misbehaving with the media like this.

Well, there are crazy fans of Elvish and the media also loves him.

