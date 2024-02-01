OMG! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav expresses disappoint on Anurag Dobhal’s eviction, says “What happened was wrong and unfair; when I was in Bigg Boss, it was a fair game”

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Now we have often seen Elvish coming out for the support of Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, who has created quite headlines with his stay in the house.

He was the only person who kept questioning Bigg Boss and Salman Khan on their partiality towards contestants, especially TV actors and kept complaining about it for a long time.

ALSO READ :What! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ready to give up his trophy amidst negative PR row, says “I am done with all this now”

Unfortunately, he was eliminated by the housemates and his journey came to an end. Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappointment on Anurag’s exit and says “The captain chose him for nominations and then the housemates eliminated him. This is very unfair. When I was in the Bigg Boss house everything was fair and even the votes weren't tampered. But may be that was OTT and this is the main one, so it functions differently, but this eviction was unfair and not done”. Well, there is no doubt that two contestants Aishwarya and Anurag weren’t evicted through public votes but by the captain and the housemates, which is unfair as per Bigg Boss rules of eviction. What do you think, is the eviction fair or unfair? Let us know in the comments section below. For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ready to give up his trophy amidst negative PR row, says “I am done with all this now”