OMG! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappoint on Anurag Dobhal’s eviction says “ What happened was wrong and unfair when I was in Bigg Boss this all didn’t happen it was a fair game”

Elvish Yadav needs no introduction in the recent times he has made headlines for his victory as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT and now he has come out and showed disappointment on Anurag’s eviction
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 21:00
Elvish

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

Now we have often seen Elvish coming out for the support of Bigg Boss Season 17 Anurag Dobhal who has made quite a headlines with his stay in the house.

He was the only person who kept questioning Bigg Boss and Salman Khan on their partiality towards contestants especially Tv actors and kept complaining about it for a long time.

ALSO READ :What! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ready to give up his trophy amidst negative PR row, says “I am done with all this now”

 

Unfortunately he was eliminated by the housemates and his journey came to an end.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappointment on Anurag’s exit and says “ The captain chose him for nominations and then the housemates eliminated him. This is very unfair. When I was in the Bigg Boss house everything was fair and I didn’t feel unfair about anything and the votes nothing was tampered. But may be that was OTT and this is the main one so it functions differently, but this eviction was unfair and not done”

Well, there is no doubt that two contestants Aishwarya and Anurag weren’t evicted through public votes but by the captain and the housemates which is unfair as per Bigg Boss rules of eviction.

What do you think is the eviction fair or unfair?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : ​​​​​​​What! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav ready to give up his trophy amidst negative PR row, says “I am done with all this now”

 
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Uff! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, check out these divas in gorgeous gowns
MUMBAI: Gowns are a must have in any women’s wardrobe. Be it off-shoulder, high-slit, shimmery, backless or bodycon,...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappoint on Anurag Dobhal’s eviction says “ What happened was wrong and unfair when I was in Bigg Boss this all didn’t happen it was a fair game”
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won...
OMG! Vishwa and Imie throw Agastya and his family out of the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan supports Savi after marriage, stands against Akka Saheb
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Vidhu
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rinku
Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”
Aishwarya
Beautiful! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi from Bhagya Lakshmi is having the best time welcoming the new year
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house
Krishna
Adorable! Krishna Kaul and Aparna Mishra from Kumkum Bhagya are spending time together in Paris, check out the adorable duo together
Anjali
Shocking! Anjali Arora exposed Munawar Faruqui’s game says “ He only knows how to play with words and girls and I don’t know how many more girls are in the list”
Amitabh
Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!