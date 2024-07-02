OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Ayesha Khan breaks silence on working with Munawar Faruqui in the future

Ayesha Khan recently was seen in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house and she made headlines as she exposed Muanwar and his affairs and drew a lot of attention for it. While talking to the media she revealed if she would be working with Muanwar in the future or not.
AYESHA

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

She also went on to say things like how Munawar used her only for physical relationship and he only came into this relationship so that she wouldn’t charge for the music video she had signed with him.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

Owing to which the actress had fainted in the house as she said she had not come for fame and that she wanted Muanwar’s truth to be out and she kept saying this on the show.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Yesterday, Abhishek Kumar kept a party for his Bigg Boss friends and Ayesha was one of the contestants who had attended the party.

Now while interacting with the media, she was asked if she would work with Munawar in the future to which the actress said “ I wouldn’t want to comment on it, but I am open to work with everyone when it comes to my professional life”

Well, now that’s a change in Ayesha has in the show we have seen how she was so clear that she wouldn’t work with Munwar but seems like she is ready to keep her personal and professional life different.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

 
 

