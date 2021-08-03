OMG! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula confirms entering Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Prince Narula has carved a niche for himself by emerging as the winner of reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and even Bigg Boss.

Now, as fans are glued to their screen watching Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Prince has stated that he will participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Is it an actual confirmation? Well, scroll down to know all he said.

It was during a recent Instagram live session with Nikhil Chinappa, Kevin and Hamid that Prince made this revelation. While revealing that he has been offered the several time (and he had to decline), he said he is now all set to participate in the stunt-based show as he is made for such shows.

In the video, we hear Prince Narula say, “Iss saal mai soch raha hu… Yaar last year muje Khatron Ke Khiladi karna tha par mai apne label pe bheta tha, bahut busy tha kar nahi paya. Iss saal shayad main Khatron ke Khiladi karunga. (I think this year… Last year I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but I had to say no cause I was busy with my label. This year I may participate in it.).”.

Continuing further, Prince Narula added, “Mujhe bata hai ki mai agar Khatron mai bhi jaunga toh mai chhorunga nahi. Malab mai ek taraf se vaat laga dungi sabki. Mujhe ye sab cheez karne mein bahut maza aata hai aur muje daar lagta nahi hai naa height se naa pani se naa kissi se. So isseliye mai itne saalo se mana kar raha tha par iss saal soch raha hu ki kar dena chahiye. (I know if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now.).”.

In the same chat, Prince Narula also added that Khatron Ke Khiladi takes safety measures for their contestants as compared to Roadies, where the participants end up hurting themselves. Nikhil and Prince also expressed support for KKK 11 contestant Varun Sood and applauded his muscular body. Prince also said that the timing and the pressure makes one forget everything while performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Credit: Koimoi