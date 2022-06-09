OMG! Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit gets brutally slammed for her alleged face surgery, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, the ageless beauty who has ruled the hearts of millions for decades, is doing exceptionally well in the second innings of her career. The Bollywood diva is currently one of the judges of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In one of the videos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Madhuri Dixit looked beautiful in a red-coloured saree adorned with bobby prints. In addition, she donned an ivory-hued blouse, which had an intricate design all over it and puffy sleeves. Wavy tresses, dangling earrings, and red lips completed her stunning look, however, a section of society did not shy away from ridiculing the actress for her botox on the face.

While one user wrote, “Too much botox,” another netizen commented, “What has she done to her face.”

The girl with an infectious smile, entered Bollywood with the film, Abodh (1984). Over time, she graduated to become a seasoned performer in B-town, ensuring that seats remained filled in the theatres.

The Dhak Dhak girl had tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene and are proud parents to two adorable sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis