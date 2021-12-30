OMG! Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi tests COVID positive, says she is in bad shape and is under doctor supervision

MUMBAI: The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But seems like the virus is hitting back at the world, and a lot of people are testing COVID positive again.

The cases are increasing in the country, and many different cities are bringing in tough rules and regulations to curb the rise in cases.

The entertainment industry has been affected once again as actors have been contracting the virus and are testing COVID positive.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, and Nakul Mehta are a few actors who have tested COVID positive.

Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi has tested COVID positive. She shared the news with her fans and well-wishers on social media.

The actress took on to her Instagram account and said, “Hey Guys unfortunately I am currently battling with COVID, it has honestly hit me hard. I have been bedridden for a few days and I am under doctor’s supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear a mask its spreading fast and is effecting everyone differently. Unfortunately, I have reacted to it badly, this could happen to anyone so please be careful. I am working on the recovery at the moment and that what matters right now. Nothing is important that your health. Take care and Stay safe.”

