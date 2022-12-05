OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away

Teejay Sidhu pens down a sweet note pouring in love for Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:13
OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at Lock Upp's success bash. Teejay posted a photo with the Naagin 6 actress with a caption 'I'm stealing her away'.

She wrote, "Meeting for the first time after BB.. actually meeting for the first time ever! Supported her in BB becuz she was #karanvirbohra's friend.. but now I'm stealing her away! Haha!So grt catching up, lovely! See u agn soon! :) @itsmetejasswi #TejasswiPrakash @KVBohra."

Also Read:OMG! TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu was stranded at the airport with 3 kids, scroll down to know more

Fans of Tejasswi were thrilled to read this appreciation coming from Teejay. One wrote, "That's what our baby girl is. Everyone who meets her for the first time becomes an admirer of her. That kind of a beautiful human being she is. Thank you Teejay for always supporting her during bb. Lots of love right back to you."

Another wrote, "Awee ... Hoping for you to get together again...You Both are beautiful and yah everyone wanna steal her...we are on the list."

Also Read:Surprising! THIS is the reason Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu want their children to go to a school in Canada

Karanvir Bohra was seen as a contestant on Lock Upp. He attended the success bash of the show with Teejay where the latter met Tejasswi, who played the warden in Lock Upp, for the first time.


Credit: ETimes
    

TellyChakkar Television LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Teejay Sidhu Karanvir Bohra Naagin 6 Swaragini MUNAWAR FARUQUI Payal Rohatgi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at...
Breaking! Gashmeer Mahajani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial...
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry,...
Sexy! Here are the times Barkha Singh has grabbed the attention with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Barkha Singh across-...
Congratulations! Karan Kundrra garnered more than 13.1 million views achieving a record-breaking viewership, deets inside
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra’s famous reality show Lock Upp may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the same is still...
SURPRISING! Bhavani has a SPECIAL gift for Sai being the bahu of the Chavan family in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Bhavani announces there is no custom of honeymoon in their family. Karishma sadly says even she couldn't go on...
Recent Stories
kat
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
Latest Video