OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away

: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at Lock Upp's success bash. Teejay posted a photo with the Naagin 6 actress with a caption 'I'm stealing her away'.She wrote, "Meeting for the first time after BB.. actually meeting for the first time ever! Supported her in BB becuz she was #karanvirbohra's friend.. but now I'm stealing her away! Haha!So grt catching up, lovely! See u agn soon! :) @itsmetejasswi #TejasswiPrakash @KVBohra."

Fans of Tejasswi were thrilled to read this appreciation coming from Teejay. One wrote, "That's what our baby girl is. Everyone who meets her for the first time becomes an admirer of her. That kind of a beautiful human being she is. Thank you Teejay for always supporting her during bb. Lots of love right back to you."

Another wrote, "Awee ... Hoping for you to get together again...You Both are beautiful and yah everyone wanna steal her...we are on the list."

Karanvir Bohra was seen as a contestant on Lock Upp. He attended the success bash of the show with Teejay where the latter met Tejasswi, who played the warden in Lock Upp, for the first time.



Credit: ETimes

