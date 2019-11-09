News

OMG- Check out big drama in Kartik and Naira's dance sequence! In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Nov 2019 09:29 PM

Trust Rajan Shahi to keep his audience completely engaged. His show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for its high powered drama and elaborate sequences. Just recently, a dance sequence was shot between lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and by the looks of it, it seemed like a super fun experience.

Mohsin and shivangi aka Kartik and Naira danced on Soni De Nakre from the film Partner. They had a blast. The track is being loved by audiences.

With Vedika (Pankuri Awasthy) rentering and new entry Neeraj Nalviya as Akshat entering the show, we are sure to witness some new drama!

Tags > Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Neeraj Nalviya,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days