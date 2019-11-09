OMG- Check out big drama in Kartik and Naira's dance sequence! In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

Trust Rajan Shahi to keep his audience completely engaged. His show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for its high powered drama and elaborate sequences. Just recently, a dance sequence was shot between lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and by the looks of it, it seemed like a super fun experience.

Mohsin and shivangi aka Kartik and Naira danced on Soni De Nakre from the film Partner. They had a blast. The track is being loved by audiences.

With Vedika (Pankuri Awasthy) rentering and new entry Neeraj Nalviya as Akshat entering the show, we are sure to witness some new drama!