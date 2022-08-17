OMG! Check out this BTS video of Tanvi Dogra shooting for the accident scene

MUMBAI : Colors' new show Parineetii is doing well; the audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of the show.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on the story of two best friends who end up marrying the same guy.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the equations of the stars off-screen.

As we had reported earlier, Neeti’s accident would take place which will shock the entire family.

Now we came across a BTS video from the sets of the show, where one can see how Tanvi Dogra is shooting for the accident scene, where she is tied up to the harness and is seen falling on the ground.

This shows us the hard work of television actors that is put into the shooting of an episode.

The track of Neeti’s accident will be bringing in a lot of twists and turns in the show that would keep the audiences glued to the screen.

There is no doubt that at times shooting for a particular scene can get tough and tiring for an actor but they go the extra mile to give their best shot so that the audience gets to see an entertaining episode.

