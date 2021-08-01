OMG! Check out MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar’s audition for Roadies

MUMBAI: Kevin Almasifar is one of the most popular and loved contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X3.

Viewers really love him as his team symbolizes loyalty and the friendships are true.

He was the first to become the ideal match along with Kat, and he is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

But did you know that Kevin had also participated in Roadies, and we came across his audition tape from the serial.

In the video, one can see how the judges were impressed by his way of talking and confidence.

Ranvijay also told him that he reminds him of his roommate during his Roadies’ days and also gives Kevin a hug.

Kevin also shows one of his martial style moves, and the judges get impressed and select him post his competition with another contestant who knows martial arts.

As popular Kevin is on Splitsvilla, he was that popular on Roadies too.

He rose to fame with these two reality shows and has become the audience’s favorite.

Recently, he grabbed the headlines for his fallout with Kat and Gary where he came out and in a very dignified manner cleared things out and won the hearts of viewers.

Well, Splitsvilla X3 is nearing its finale and the audiences feel that Kevin has a chance of winning the show.

