OMG! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s shocking reaction to the fight between Mc Stan and Abdu

These days the fight between Mc Stan and Abdu is making headlines and everyone wants things to sort out as the two had a brotherhood bond and now Sumbul has come out and spoken about it.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant who has survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of Bigg Boss.3

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

Post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she has been offered a lot of projects and she is taking her time to finalize which one she would like to be a part of.

As we know these days, the Mandali group that was created in the Bigg Boss house has been in news since the fight that Abdu and Mc Stan had, regarding how the rapper treated Abdu during his concert and didn’t respond to his messages.

Recently, while interacting with the media Sumbul broke her silence on what she thinks about the fight between Mc and Abdu.

She said “ So many friends fight and they have really bad fights and no one ever bothers to what’s the reason and all, at the end if the friendship is true they will patch up, and if not then it's over”

Well, the statement that was released by Abdu did confirm that there were differences between the two and that there is a crack in the Mandali, but Shiv had said that he will resolve everything if things doesn’t get sorted.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul would be a good candidate for doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals whether she prefers wearing Indian or Western, and shares her happiness on the show being number one at the BARC ratings