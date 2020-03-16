OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Arjun in Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a loved show on television, and today, we bring to you the actors who refused the role of Arjun in Kundali Bhagya.

KUNDALI BHAGYA

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has always topped the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a massive fan following. Their characters have become household names.

The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances. The serial is a favourite among the audience.

The character of Karan is a very strong and loved one, and the audience likes the chemistry between Karan and Preeta.

But recently the makers of the show killed the character Karan and shocked the fans and now a new character Arjun has been introduced in the show.

But did you know that before the makers finalised Shakti Arora for the role, it was offered to a few actors who refused it?

Check out the actors who refused the role of Arjun in the show:

1 Adhvik Mahajan

Advik is a known television star and he is best known for his roles in serials like Divya-Drishti and Bani - Ishq Da Kalma, he was offered the role of Arjun but he declined it as he had prior commitments.

2. Mohit Sehgal

Mohit is a well-known actor and he is best known for his role in the serial Miley Jab Hum Tum and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. He was offered the role of Arjun but he declined it as he was busy with some personal commitments.

3. Ravi Dubey

Ravi is a huge name in the entertainment industry and is best known for his role in the serial Jamai Raja, he was offered the role of Arjun but declined it as he was busy as a producer and doesn’t want to get back to acting.

4. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun is a big name in the world of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor was offered the role of Arjun and the reason he declined it is still unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shakti Arora, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Arjun the way he did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

