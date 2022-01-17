OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role Anandi in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy W under the banner of Sphere Origins and airs on Colors TV. It stars Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa in the lead roles.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Anandi, Jigar, and Anand.

Anandi is a very strong character and she is the kind of person who will fight for the right and won’t bear injustice.

But did you know that before signing Shivangi Joshi for the role of Anandi, it was offered to many actors who refused the role for some or the other reason? Read on.

Check out the actresses who refused the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2.

1. Avika Gor

Avika is a popular name in the world of television, and she is best for her performance in Balika Vadhu 1 and Sasural Simar Ka Season 1. She was offered the role of Anandi, but since she has essayed the role in season one, she didn’t take it up as she wanted to do something different and new in her acting career.

2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat is an internet sensation and is known for her performance in serials like Tu Aashiqui, Phulwa, etc. She declined the offer of Anandi as she had some disagreement on the fee issue though she wanted to do the serial.

3. Reem Shaikh

Reem is a very popular name in the world of television and she is best known for her role in serials like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, etc. She refused the offer of Anandi as he had some other professional commitments.

4. Helly Shah

Helly is a well-known actress on television, and she is best known for her role in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini, etc. She was offered the role of Anandi but she refused it as she couldn’t connect to the character of the show.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shivangi Joshi, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Anandi the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

