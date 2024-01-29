OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Amruta Bhavani in the serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

MUMBAI: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a new serial that began recently and the show is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles and the fans love their chemistry and bond and they have become one of the most loved couples of television.

The show is produced by B.P. Singh and Mukta Dhond under the banner of Fireworks Productions. They are best known for producing the show “CID” which is known as the longest running thriller show.

Sriti who is essaying the role of Amruta is loved by the audience and the character is quite shy and naive.

But did you know that before singing Sriti for the role it was offered to many actresses who declined the role for some or the other reason.

Here we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Amruta.

Check the list below :

1. Nia Sharma

Nia is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her roles in serials like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. She declined the role of Amruta because of her prior commitments and couldn’t be part of the show.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka is a big name in the world of television and she is best known for her character in the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was offered the role of Amruta but declined it due to some personal commitments.

3. Neha Marda

Neha is a known actress of television and she is best known for her role in serial Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She was offered the character of Amruta but declined it as she recently embraced motherhood and is currently on a break.

4. Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh is a known actress of television. She is best known for her characters in shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She was offered the role of Amruta but rejected it as she couldn’t relate to the part.

5. Shraddha Arya

Shradda is a known actress of television and she is best known for her role in the serial “Kundali Bhagya” she declined the offer of Amruta as she didn't want to leave her current show.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sriti Jha, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Amruta the way she did.

