OMG! Check out the bromance between the rivals of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read COLORS' ‘Udaariyaan’ commences it’s shoot in London, takes a 6 months leap

In this video, we that Ankit Gupta and Karan V Grover, who play the role of Fateh and Angad, are performsnce a romantic dance together. In the show we see them as rivals to each other but off-screen they share a great bond with each other. And this video is definitely proof. Take a look at the video to see what are they both up to.

Check out the video

Also read BREAKING! Rupy to win the elections; Jasmine and Amrik to run away in Colors' Udaariyaan

Meanwhile in the show, Angad will die in the London track and Karan V Grover shall mark his exit. Well, before his death, there shall be a major fight between Angad and Fateh due to which Tejo shall lose her unborn baby and hold Fateh and Jasmine responsible for everything bad that has happened to her. She had earlier seen them together and now she decides to seek revenge on them for all the misery. Will Fatejo ever reunite?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.