Omg! Check out the first look of Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar post accident

The Pandyas are shattered to hear this news. However, it is later revealed that another person wearing the same shirt as him died and not Shiva.

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

In this picture we see that Shiva aka Kanwar, is brutally bruised, as we have seen in the current track revolving around his accident.
However he has an exciting update for his viewers that will give them a sigh of relief. Take a look at these pictures to see what the actor has to say. 

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Shiva is determined to get the land back and goes towards it even after being stopped.

He reaches the spot and gets into a fight with the goons.

He then manages to get the land back.

The story takes an interesting turn when he decides to celebrate Raavi's birthday in a grand way and buy a dress for her.

He reaches the village and buys the dress.

But after that, the bus he is in meets with an accident.

