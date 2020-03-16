Omg! Check out the hidden talent of Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

As we know, Rohit Suchanti is the funny guy on the sets; likewise he is up with a gig again. He is flaunting his hidden talents for the fans. Take a look at the hilarious video to see what the actor is upto!



Meanwhile in the show we see that, the entire family is happy to see Rishi getting engaged to Malishka. On the other hand, Lakshmi is heartbroken as her relationship with Rishi is ending and they will soon part ways. She will express her feelings to Shalu. Meanwhile, Balwinder conspires to kill Rishi or Lakshmi with a knife, that he shows to another fellow waiter in the house.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their relationship. Or will Balwinder be successful in separating #RishMi?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.