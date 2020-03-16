Omg! Check out the hidden talent of Shah boys in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Paras and Aashish who plays the role of Samar and Toshu are twinning with each other and are dancing together. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.

In this video, we see that Vanraj will take a stern decision where he will inform the Shah family that from now on he is the man of the house and that no one will trouble Anupama and that their problems are only theirs and they shouldn’t be troubling her.

