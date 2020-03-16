OMG! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Yohan in Spy Bhau

MUMBAI:Spy Bhau, which launched on Colors a few weeks ago, is doing pretty well. The show stars Sanna Sayyad and Sehban Azim.

The show is based on the movie Raazi, though not completely. Only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Ashvini Yardi under the banner of Viniyard Productions.

The audience loves the equation between Yohan and Sejal.

Yohan as a character is very strong and he stands for the right thing and is madly in love with Sejal.

But did you know that before signing Sehban Azim the role of Yohan was offered to many actors who declined it for various reasons?

Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Yohan:

1. Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan is a well-known actor in the world of the entertainment business, he made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. In 2013, he made his television debut with the role of Dhruv in Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He too was offered the role of Yohan but declined it as he is concentrating on his career in Bollywood.

2. Ankit Siwach

Ankit is a popular name in the world of television and he is best known for his role in serials like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Manmohini, etc. He too was offered the role of Yohan but declined it as he had some personal commitments.

3. Mohit Malhotra

Mohit is a well-known television actor and he is best known for his roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Sasural Genda Phool, he declined the offer of Yohan as he had demanded high fees which the makers couldn't give him.

4 Prince Narula

Prince is a huge name in the world of television and he is known as the reality king as he has won all reality shows. He too was offered the role of Yohan but he declined it as he had some prior commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sehban Azim, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Yohan the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

