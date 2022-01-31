OMG! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Suhani Sharma in Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show that began just a few months ago is doing very well for itself.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and airs on Colors TV. It stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Ranveer Oberoi and Suhani Sharma and are waiting for their romance to begin.

Suhani is a very timid and shy character and she doesn’t say much but she is quite confident around Ranvir.

But did you know that before signing Eisha Singh for the role, it was offered to many actresses who refused it?

( ALSO READ : Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Meet in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet )

Check out the actors who refused the role of Suhani in Sirf Tum.

1 Drashti Dhami

Drashti is a well-known actress on television and she is known for her roles in serials like Madhubala, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, etc. The actress was offered the role of Suhani, but she refused the role as she had some other professional commitments.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi is a popular name on television, she is known for her roles in television serials like Swaragini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc. She declined the offer of Suhani as she had already signed Bigg Boss 15.

3. Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha is a known actress on television, known for her performance in Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, Hero Gayab Mode On, etc. She was offered the role of Suhani but she declined it as she didn’t connect to the character.

4. Helly Shah

Helly is a popularly known actress on television, best known for her performance in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini and she was offered the role of Suhani but she refused the role as she had some personal commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Eisha Singh, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Suhani the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ; Shocking! These actors refused the role of Ranvir in Colors Sirf Tum)