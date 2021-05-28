OMG! Check out the list of celebs who received marriage proposals on Twitter

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have formed a close bond with their followers on social media websites and a few actors also indulge in fun banter with their fans from time to time. Interestingly, a few Bollywood celebrities have received marriage proposals on the internet from their fans and their epic replies make for remarkable stories. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput–take a look at celebrities who have received interesting marriage proposals on Twitter.

1. Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently celebrated her 21st birthday and received an interesting marriage proposal from a Twitter user. Gauri Khan had posted a birthday note for her daughter Suhana Khan on the micro-blogging site and a user commented on her post with a wedding proposal and details of his salary. “Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai,” wrote a user.



Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha hosted a fun interactive session with her fans on her birthday in 2020. As part of her #AskNushrat session, a man ended up proposing to the actress. A fan wrote on social media, "#Asknushrat Look at my DP. Will you consider marrying me?" Jokingly, Nushrratt replied, "I'm glad my mother is not on this Twitter chat."

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar had also received a mushy marriage proposal on Twitter from one of her ardent fans. Expressing his love for the actress, a user wrote, “Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai.” Crushing his dreams of marrying her but promising to continue entertaining on the big screen, Bhumi replied, “Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible”.



Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon had an epic response to a social media user who asked her to marry him. When a Twitter user asked the ‘Mohra’ actress, “Would you marry with me”, Raveena sportingly replied, “Sorry yaar, you are 13 years late in asking.” Raveena Tandon had tied the knot in 2004 with film distributor Anil Thadani and the couple have two kids--daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

