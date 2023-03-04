OMG! Check out the salary charged by the cast of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii

Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii is one of the most popular shows on television. Today, we are here to update you with the salary charged by the actors of the show.
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatni

MUMBAI:   Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii is one of the most popular and loved television shows.

The show stars, Fahman Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav, Akash Jagga and Gurpreet Bedi in lead roles.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Actors put in a lot of effort and hard work to shoot for the show. Today, we are here to give you an update on the salary charged by the actors in the show.

1 Utkarsha Naik

Utkarsha essays the role of Hansa and her salary is Rs, 30, 000 per day, according to sources. 

2. Ashraf Karim

Ashraf plays the role of Jignes and his salary is Rs, 25,000 per day, according to sources.

3. Vijay Badlani

Vijay essays the role of Rasik and his salary is Rs, 30,000 per day, according to sources.

4. Aditi Shetty

Aditi essays the role of Kavya and her salary is Rs, 35,000 per day, according to sources.

5. Ashita Dhawan

Ashita essays the role of Dolly and her salary is Rs, 40,000 per day, according to sources.

6. Neha Prajapati

Neha essays the role of Harneet and her salary is Rs, 30,000 per day, according to sources.

7. Tasneem Khan

Tasneem essays the role of Kinjal and her salary is Rs, 28,000 per day, according to sources.

8. Fahmaan Khan

Fahmana essays the role of Ravi and his salary is Rs.65,000 per day, according to sources.

9. Kritika Singh Yadav

Kritika essays the role of Pratiksha and her salary is Rs, 50,000 per day, according to sources.

10. Akash Jagga

Akash essays the role of Malhar and his salary is Rs, 40,000 per day, according to sources.

11. Mansi Bhanushali

Mansi essays the role of Nupur and her salary is Rs, 28,000 per day, according to sources.

12. Rose Khan

Rose essays the role of Parul and her salary is Rs, 25,000 per day, according to sources.

13. Riya Bhattacharjee

Riya essays the role of Amaria her salary is Rs, 25,000 per day, according to sources.

Well, the actors put in a lot of effort into shooting and hence, they really do deserve such hefty amount. 

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE IS DONE BY VIEWING ON YOUTUBE, AND TELLYCHAKKAR DOES TAKE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE AMOUNT MENTIONED.

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

